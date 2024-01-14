Rangers end 4-game skid with 2-1 win over Capitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere scored first-period goals and Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere scored first-period goals and Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves and the New York Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

T.J. Oshie scored for Washington, which completed its season series with New York. Both teams won twice.

Washington netminder Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves.

Panarin scored his team-best 27th goal of the season 50 seconds into the game. Lafreniere scored his 11th goal of the season with 50 seconds remaining in the opening period.

The first-place Rangers are 10 points ahead of the Capitals after splitting the weekend pair of games.

RED WINGS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:40 remaining in the third period and Detroit won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Sprong and Lucas Raymond added the other goals for Detroit. James Reimer made 28 saves.

Pontus Holmberg and Mitchell Marner scored for Toronto, who lost their third straight. Marner recorded his 600th career point with the goal. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots in his first start since Dec. 29.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.