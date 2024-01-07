Jets beat Coyotes 6-2 to take outright NHL lead, extend points streak to 12

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 15 shots and the Winnipeg Jets took the outright…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 15 shots and the Winnipeg Jets took the outright NHL points lead, beating the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Sunday night to extended their points streak to 12.

Winnipeg shut down the Coyotes most of the night en route to their six victory in a row, holding them to four shots until Nick Schmaltz scored midway through the second period.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored in Winnipeg’s sixth straight victory. The Jets’ points streak (10-0-2) is their longest since joining the NHL as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00.

Winnipeg has allowed three goals or fewer in a franchise-record 29 straight games. The Jets have 56 points at 26-9-4.

Arizona’s Dylan Guenther scored in the third period of his season debut.

CAPITALS 4, KINGS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored with 53 seconds left to lift Washington past Los Angeles.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had a goal and two assists, Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots to help the Capitals end a two-game slide.

Kevin Fiala struck twice and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings. They have lost five in a row.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Colin Blackwell had two goals and an assist and Chicago in its first game since Connor Bedard was sidelined by a broken jaw, topping Calgary.

Nikita Zaitsev added a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which had dropped five in a row and seven of eight overall. Philipp Kurashev also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Bedard’s jaw was fractured when the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period Friday night in a 4-2 loss to the Devils

Nazem Kadri had two goals for Calgary. Andrew Mangiapane also scored.

RED WINGS 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie with 1:07 remaining and Detroit beat Anaheim for its third straight victory.

Joe Veleno and Dylan Larkin also scored and Alex Lyon made 29 saves to cap a three-game trip to San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Trevor Zegras scored twice for Anaheim. The Ducks were 1-6-1 on an eight-game homestand.

