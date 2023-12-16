Sissons, Tomasino and Trenin score, Saros makes 21 saves, Predators stop Capitals 3-1

Colton Sissons, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin scored goals and the Nashville Predators won their fourth consecutive game, 3-1 over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Capitals Predators Hockey Washington Capitals center Joe Snively (91) shoots the puck past Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Capitals Predators Hockey Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot on goal by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Capitals Predators Hockey Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) celebrates a goal with right wing Michael McCarron, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Capitals Predators Hockey Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) shoots the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Capitals Predators Hockey Nashville Predators center Gustav Nyquist, right, moves the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Capitals Predators Hockey Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Sissons, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin scored goals and the Nashville Predators won their fourth consecutive game, 3-1 over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who have won seven of their last eight games. Saros has won a career-high six consecutive starts.

T.J. Oshie scored and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves for Washington, which had its four-game point streak snapped.

Sissons scored the game’s first goal at 5:03 of the opening period.

With Nashville on a power play, Sissons tipped Roman Josi’s shot past Lindgren on the stick side.

“We’re finding ways to win,” Sissons said. “The power play has been scoring some timely goals, (and) some guys up and down the lineup have been scoring some big goals for us. All of those things kind of result in some successes along the way.”

Filip Forsberg also assisted on Sissons’ goal, extending his point-scoring streak to four games. He has two goals and four assists in that span.

“I think we all played well tonight,” Tomasino said. “I think it was a whole group win tonight for sure.”

Oshie scored at 5:15 of the second period when the Capitals had a two-man advantage to tie the game at 1-1.

“The 5-on-3 gets us back into the game and sort of gives our group some life, but obviously wasted,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.

Tomasino made it 2-1 with 6:34 remaining in the second, converting on a breakaway after the Capitals had prolonged time in the Nashville zone but were unable to score.

“It definitely turns the tide,” Oshie said. “When you have all that momentum and it keeps building and building and building, and they score, the momentum really flips. I thought we did work hard and we tried to get back in the game, but our puck play just wasn’t clean enough for us to get those really good looks on a good goaltender.”

Trenin gave Nashville a two-goal lead at 3:41 of the third. His one-handed swat at the puck just outside the crease went in over Lindgren’s shoulder and came just five seconds after another Nashville power play expired.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has not scored in his last 12 games. He had six of Washington’s 22 shots on Saros in the game. He also had five more shots blocked and three other shot attempts that missed the target.

“It was nice to keep him off the sheet,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “That doesn’t happen very often when I’ve coached against him.”

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit Carolina Sunday.

Predators: Host Vancouver Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.