Nicklas Backstrom to step away from Capitals due to ongoing health issues

The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday that alternate captain Nicklas Backstrom will be stepping away from the game due to ongoing health issues.

Backstrom, who turns 36 later this month, underwent hip-resurfacing surgery in June 2022 and returned last January. Backstrom struggled to find his old form this season, averaging just 14:34 of ice-time per game, while managing just one assist in eight games.

On Monday, he reached out to team trainers, general manager Brian MacLellan and head coach Spencer Carbery, expressing his desire to step away due to his chronic hip issues. On Wednesday morning, he addressed teammates before their scheduled practice.

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game,” Backstrom said in a team-issued release. “This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time. I want to thank my teammates, the organization and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

The second-longest tenured athlete among D.C.’s pro sports teams, Backstrom ranks among the Capitals’ all-time leaders in most statistical categories.

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process,” MacLellan said in a statement. “We know firsthand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team to evaluate his current health situation.”

Carbery said it was difficult to watch Backstrom tell the team he was stepping away.

“You can tell he wants to continue to play and wants to be there for them right now and be battling through, but he just physically can’t right now,” Carbery said. “When you see someone describing that to their brothers, it tugs at your heart of how much it means to him and how much all his teammates mean to him, so it was difficult.”

Backstrom was just the second NHL player to come back from the operation. Winger Patrick Kane is attempting to become the third.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson said of Backstrom: “We’re supporting him, following whatever is going make him happy and however he feels that is going to make his body feel the best, and that’s the decision that he makes.”

Beginning with Backstrom’s rookie season in 2007-08, the Capitals reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 14 of the last 16 seasons, while capturing 10 division titles, three Presidents’ Trophies, and the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Backstrom is the Capitals’ all-time assists leader and has recorded 1,033 points in 1,105 career games. He ranks second in franchise history in points, games played, power-play points and overtime goals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.