Charlie Lindgren makes 35 saves in Capitals’ 2-1 victory over Blue Jackets

Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves, Tom Wilson scored an early goal for his third of the season and the Washington Capitals held on for a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Hendrix Lapierre, David Jiricek Washington Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre (29) skates with the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Tom Wilson, Damon Severson Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates toward the goal while defended by Columbus Blue Jackets' Damon Severson (78), who was called for a penalty during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, center, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Sonny Milano, Elvis Merzlikins Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) shoots the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Sonny Milano, T.J. Oshie, Anthony Mantha, Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates, including right wing T.J. Oshie (77), right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli, Ivan Provorov Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (10) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates, including center Adam Fantilli, left, and defenseman Ivan Provorov (9), during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Charlie Lindgren Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren controls the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves, Tom Wilson scored an early goal for his third of the season and the Washington Capitals held on for a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

“Being back in the pipes tonight felt good,” said Lindgren, who was making his first start since Oct. 13 after missing six games because of injury. “It’s been over three weeks since I played, and to get a big win over Columbus was pretty awesome.”

Sonny Milano added his second goal and a second first-period goal for Washington, which celebrated the 1,000th win in franchise history.

The Caps won their fourth in their last five despite being held scoreless for five of their last six periods.

“The win is great,” said Capitals coach Spencer Carbery, whose team has only scored 21 times in its opening 10 games. “You’d just like some of our guys to get rewarded for doing a lot of good things.”

Washington lost defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in the first period with a lower-body injury after he went awkwardly into the boards behind his own goal.

Rooke Dmitri Voronkov scored his first NHL goal for Blue Jackets. They have lost five of their last six.

Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 25 stops.

Columbus went 0 for 5 on the power play and has scored five goals in 40 opportunities with the man advantage.

“We see the play developing on the power play,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “We’re missing a little bit of poise, making the next play. We’re forcing plays and that’s hurting us.”

Wilson missed a chance to put his team in front earlier when he failed to convert a penalty shot, but he still opened the scoring with 7:39 left in the first by beating Merzlikins high from the slot.

Milano doubled the lead five minutes later when he finished off Nick Jensen’s feed to the back post.

Voronkov cut Columbus’ deficit in half when he redirected Krill Marchenko’s puck toward the net past Lindgren from just outside the crease.

But the Blue Jackets couldn’t find the leveling goal despite putting 14 shots on frame in the third period and earning two power plays. The Capitals blocked 25 shots in total to help Lindgren earn the win.

“When you see guys competing as hard as they did tonight, it inspires you to do the same,” Lindgren said. “There was a lot of guys tonight that really stepped up big, whether it was big faceoff wins, big blocks, big clears. You can go up and down the lineup — it was pretty impressive.”

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Florida on Monday night.

Capitals: Host Florida on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.