Washington Capitals to host ‘garage sale’ featuring team swag, bobbleheads

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 14, 2023, 1:25 PM

With training camp approaching for the Washington Capitals, the team announced it’ll be hosting a “garage sale” featuring team merchandise and past giveaways.

For members of the general public, the sale will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 23. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to go to the sale early, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The garage sale will feature team items, such as bobbleheads, posters and T-shirts. Only credit cards will be accepted as payment.

The on-ice sessions are open and free for attendees, the team said.

The Capitals said that the money from the sale will go to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation charity.

The team will start off its 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex next Wednesday, and begin the 2023-2024 regular season on Oct. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena.

