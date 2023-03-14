NBC Sports Washington to re-air ESPN’s Alex Ovechkin documentary ‘GR8TNESS’

The documentary spotlighting Alex Ovechkin's mark on NHL history is coming to NBC Sports Washington.

The documentary spotlighting Alex Ovechkin’s mark on NHL history is coming to NBC Sports Washington.

‘GR8TNESS,’ which originally aired on ESPN in February, will re-air at various times over the next week. NBC Sports Washington will first air the documentary this Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 p.m. with encore presentations five more times through next Thursday, March 21.

‘GR8TNESS’ is a 60-minute show documenting the Washington Capitals’ captain’s “historic goal-scoring milestone and record-breaking career to date,” per a team press release that came out shortly before the special originally aired.

The documentary “includes historic footage, special access, and a series of exclusive sit-down interviews with Ovechkin himself, as well as the NHL all-time leading goal scorer Wayne Gretzky, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette, and Ovechkin’s teammates to provide the foundation for an on-ice perspective into the greatest goal scorer of a generation.”

So, here’s when fans at home can catch the breathtaking documentary:

How to Watch ‘GR8TNESS’ on NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington will air the documentary at six different times over the course of a week. Click here for the NBC Sports channel finder and find out how you can watch the special at home. Here are the times which the special will air:

Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 p.m. (after Capitals vs. Sabres at 7 p.m. and Capitals Postgame Live)

Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. (followed by Capitals Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. and Capitals vs. Blues at 7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. (after Capitals at Wild at 2 p.m. and Capitals Postgame Live)

Tuesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. (before Capitals Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. and Capitals vs. Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.)

Thursday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m. (after Capitals vs. Blue Jackets 7 p.m. and Capitals Postgame Live)