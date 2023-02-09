Devante Smith-Pelly returns to D.C. for Capitals’ Black History Day celebration

One of the most important players during the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run will be returning to D.C.

Smith-Pelly returns to D.C. for Caps’ Black History Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Devante Smith-Pelly, former Caps winger and eight-year NHL veteran, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to Washington’s game vs. the New York Rangers on Feb. 25 as part of the team’s Black History Day celebration. Players will also wear special warmup jerseys that night, to be auctioned off to benefit the Capital Impact Fund, the team announced.

Smith-Pelly’s name is revered by Washingtonians as a fan favorite from the team’s legendary run in 2018. He only played two seasons in Capitals’ threads, but ‘DSP’ made his mark during the 2018 postseason.

He scored eight points (7 G, 1 A) while appearing in all 24 of Washington’s playoff games en route to hoisting Lord Stanley in June of 2018. He came alive in the postseason, unlike any other player, as his seven goals equaled the seven he scored during his 75 regular season games that year. Smith-Pelly’s three goals during the Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas were tied for the team lead with Alex Ovechkin.

Smith-Pelly’s magnum opus came twice during that series, as he scored the game-winning goal in Game 4 in Washington, then followed it up with the game-tying strike (shown below) in what became a series-clinching Game 5 victory in Las Vegas.

DSP ties the game with his spectacular goal!!! Stream #CapsKnights live: https://t.co/eVSyFueu2t pic.twitter.com/ZcgCaZAHVq — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 8, 2018

Smith-Pelly, 30, announced his retirement from professional hockey less than two months ago. It’s fitting that one of his first stops is back in D.C., where he made his biggest mark.