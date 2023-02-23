Live Radio
Capitals trade Orlov, Hathaway to Boston for Smith, 3 picks

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 6:12 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Capitals have announced a trade sending defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to NHL-leading Boston in exchange for forward Craig Smith and a package of draft picks.

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. He and Hathaway, also 31, bring some added snarl to the Bruins, who are in reach of setting league records for the best regular season.

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time in more than a decade.

Whyno reported from Washington.

