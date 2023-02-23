Capitals trade Orlov, Hathaway to Boston for Smith, 3 picks

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired a 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and forward Craig Smith from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2023

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. He and Hathaway, also 31, bring some added snarl to the Bruins, who are in reach of setting league records for the best regular season.

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time in more than a decade.

