Capitals trade Marcus Johansson to Wild for 3rd-round pick

Washington announced Tuesday it acquired a third-round pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for the services of the 32-year-old forward, who is set to hit free agency after this season.

For the second time in his career, the Capitals have traded Marcus Johansson. Washington announced Tuesday it acquired a third-round pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for the services of the 32-year-old forward, who is set to hit free agency after this season.

Johansson, a first-round pick of the Capitals back in 2009, spent seven seasons in D.C. before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2017. The team reacquired him at the deadline last season before bringing him back on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

Prior to contracting a non-COVID illness that prevented him from suiting up the Capitals’ last two games, Johansson had appeared in each of their first 60 contests this season. He racked up 13 goals and 15 assists with 13 of those points scored on the power play. The Swedish native averaged 16 minutes of ice time per game as a staple in the team’s bottom six.

The Johansson deal is the second move the Capitals have swung ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. They shipped defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins on Thursday for veteran center Craig Smith and a package of picks that included a 2023 first-rounder.