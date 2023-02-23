Capitals trade Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway to Bruins for picks, Craig Smith

The Capitals made their first move ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, sending defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade Thursday that netted them center Craig Smith and three draft picks.

WASHINGTON — The Capitals made their first move ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, sending defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade Thursday that netted them center Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

“We would like to thank Dmitry and Garnet for their contributions to our organization,” GM Brian MacLellan wrote in a statement. “Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston.

“This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system. While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.”

Announced just 45 minutes before their game against the Anaheim Ducks, the deal shipped two staples of the Capitals’ lineup for the last few seasons to the NHL-leading Bruins. The Minnesota Wild also acquired a fifth-round pick from Boston for forward prospect Andrei Svetlakov and 25 percent retention of Orlov’s remaining salary. All three of the NHL players involved in the deal were on expiring contracts.

In acquiring Boston’s first-rounder, the Capitals now have six picks in the 2023 NHL Draft including three in the first two rounds. They also added Smith, a 12-year veteran who had 78 points across three seasons with the Bruins.

Orlov, a member of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup roster, has spent his entire career in Washington since being drafted in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft. He’s been among the team’s most productive defensemen for years with 60 goals and 196 assists across 11 seasons. A lower-body injury limited him to 43 games in 2022-23 prior to being traded.

Hathaway signed with the Capitals ahead of the 2019-20 season after four years with the Calgary Flames. He ranked among the team’s leaders in hits every season while finding a home on their fourth line tasked with facing opponents’ top scorers. Hathaway was one of just five players to appear in all 59 games for the Capitals this year.

Washington entered the All-Star Break in possession of the top Wild Card spot in the East but a five-game losing streak allowed four teams to overtake the Capitals in the standings. They carried a 28-25-6 record with 62 points going into Thursday’s game.