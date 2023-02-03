Live Radio
Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 10:37 PM

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million.

The team announced the contract Friday during NHL All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in South Florida — the place Strome was drafted third in 2015.

Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

“Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”

Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent. Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 games this season and ranks third on Washington’s roster with 14 power-play points.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native who played his junior hockey alongside Connor McDavid with the Erie Otters has 206 points in 325 regular-season NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, Blackhawks and Capitals.

“So well-deserved,” McDavid told The Associated Press after the All-Star skills competition. “A guy that has worked his way into a really good contract and into a good role on a good team. Happy for him.”

