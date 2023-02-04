Live Radio
Capitals lock up another forward with 3-year extension for Sonny Milano

Matt Weyrich

February 4, 2023, 7:40 PM

Just 32 hours after announcing they signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year extension, the Capitals locked up another young forward over the All-Star Break with a new three-year, $5.7 million deal for left wing Sonny Milano. They made the move official Saturday evening.

 

Washington signed the 26-year-old to a one-year, $750,000 contract shortly after the start of the season and immediately loaned him to its AHL affiliate Hershey Bears, pushing him through waivers without any other teams submitting a claim. Milano joined the Capitals on Nov. 5 and has remained on their roster ever since, registering eight goals and 14 assists in 40 games.

Milano’s offseason was a tumultuous one. Despite registering 34 points in 66 games for the Ducks last season, Anaheim declined to make him a qualifying offer. He didn’t land a contract in free agency, ultimately settling for a professional tryout with Calgary. The Flames cut him at the end of training camp, which led to his deal with Washington.

In signing a new deal that carries a $1.9 million average annual value and keeps him in D.C. through the 2025-26 season, Milano has made good on the chance the Capitals gave him and impressed them enough to earn a spot on their roster moving forward. He has had a penchant for scoring in big moments and regularly skated among their top six forwards.

A first-round pick of the Blue Jackets in 2014, Milano has 44 goals and 59 assists in 237 career games between Columbus, Anaheim and Washington.

