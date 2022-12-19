Capitals to activate Darcy Kuemper from IR, will sit vs. Red Wings

Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper received clearance from the team’s medical staff Monday to return to game action.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper received clearance from the team’s medical staff Monday to return to game action, allowing them to activate him off Injured Reserve. He will back up Charlie Lindgren for Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Kuemper, 32, suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 3 against the Calgary Flames. He landed on IR a week later, leaving Lindgren as the Capitals’ primary option in net for the greater part of December. Lindgren has thrived in the role, making seven starts with a 6-1 record and earning the NHL’s First Star of the Week award.

“The fact that he got a chance to run here a little bit, he’s taken advantage of it and played extremely well,” head coach Peter Laviolette said of Lindgren at morning skate Monday. “He’s focused. You just gotta love the way he works. He works hard every day in practice, he carries himself like a pro and he’s played really good. Defense has been good in front of him, but there’s always opportunities that make it to the net and he’s been really strong for us.”

Lindgren will make his eighth straight start Monday, sending Kuemper to the bench as he eases back into playing. Prior to his injury, Kuemper was a workhorse goalie for the Capitals starting 20 of their first 26 games. His next chance to start will be Thursday on the road against the Ottawa Senators.