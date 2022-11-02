Capitals place three players on IR, recall three players from AHL

T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Beck Malenstyn hit Injured Reserve on Wednesday as the Capitals announced a series of roster moves necessitated by their growing number of early-season injuries.

Caps place Oshie, Carlson, Malenstyn on IR, recall 3 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Beck Malenstyn hit Injured Reserve on Wednesday as the Capitals announced a series of roster moves necessitated by their growing number of early-season injuries.

The team already expected Oshie (lower body) to be out indefinitely, but the moves to IR will prevent Carlson (lower body) from suiting up for either of their next two games and knock Malenstyn (upper body) out for at least the next three. Washington also moved Connor Brown (torn ACL) to long-term IR with the winger set to miss the next 6-8 months.

Replacing the trio of IR players on the 23-man roster will be forwards Sonny Milano and Garret Pilon as well as defenseman Lucas Johansen, all of whom were recalled from the Capitals’ AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

Though Pilon and Johansen have just four games of NHL experience between them, Milano has played in parts of seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals with 20 assists in 66 games for the Ducks last season. He spent training camp with the Calgary Flames but didn’t make the team, paving the way for Washington to sign him after it lost forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason to waivers.

Milano, Pilon and Johansen will serve as reinforcements for a Capitals team that has eight players on IR heading into Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. However, with a full 23-man roster, the Capitals won’t need to suit any of the young players up if they prefer to play all three of their usual scratches Joe Snively, Connor McMichael and Matt Irwin.