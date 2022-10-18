RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Darcy Kuemper gives glimpse into Capitals’ potential reverse retro jerseys

Bijan Todd

October 18, 2022, 1:46 PM

Kuemper gives glimpse into Caps’ potential reverse retro jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Who doesn’t love a good reverse retro jersey? Washington Capitals fans are accustomed to being spoiled by the alternate threads, which have included last year’s red twist on the classic screaming eagle design.

While Washington hasn’t yet revealed the plans for their reverse retro jerseys this season, netminder Darcy Kuemper may have just given the public a glimpse of what color palette the design might include. NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich snapped this photo of Kuemper during Tuesday’s practice, in which the goalie dons goldish-copper and black pads:

Could it be a nod to the Caps potentially making a new alteration to the screaming eagle design with new colors? Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic also caught a look at Kuemper’s new mask, which does in fact include the likeness of the powerful bird:

Though the Caps still have yet to reveal the reverse retro uniforms for 2022-23, they’ve been historically successful in the past. They boasted the top-selling reverse retro threads for a few straight weeks back in 2020. On the ice, Washington’s next test will be this Thursday night as they take on the Ottawa Senators on the road and try to extend their winning streak to three games.

