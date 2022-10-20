RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys

Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 20, 2022, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The new blue, black and copper Washington Capitals retro jersey front emblem of the screaming eagle.

NHL
The front of the new Washington Capitals reverse retro jersey.

The back of the new Washington Capitals retro alternate jersey.

(1/3)

The Washington Capitals have unveiled their “reverse retro” alternate jerseys.

The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the 1995 blue, black and bronze color scheme with the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a combination of the Capitals’ road jersey in 2000 and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.

This year marks the first season the primarily black jersey will have the screaming eagle on it.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s Capitals Reverse Retro jersey with adidas and the NHL and pay tribute to our first rebrand and such an important period in our team history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment chief marketing officer Hunter Lochmann. “We’re excited not only to see their debut at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, but also to throwback to the past throughout the season with a related theme night, programming and all-arena giveaways that celebrate the jersey and its history.”

In addition, the neckline of this year’s jersey features an ode to captain Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year, 2005. The jersey reboot also features symmetrical striping and a custom unconventional player name and number font system with bold new colors – Capital Blue and Metallic Copper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up