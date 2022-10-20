Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys

The Washington Capitals have unveiled their "reverse retro" alternate jerseys.

The new blue, black and copper Washington Capitals retro jersey front emblem of the screaming eagle. The front of the new Washington Capitals reverse retro jersey. The back of the new Washington Capitals retro alternate jersey.

The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the 1995 blue, black and bronze color scheme with the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a combination of the Capitals’ road jersey in 2000 and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.

This year marks the first season the primarily black jersey will have the screaming eagle on it.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s Capitals Reverse Retro jersey with adidas and the NHL and pay tribute to our first rebrand and such an important period in our team history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment chief marketing officer Hunter Lochmann. “We’re excited not only to see their debut at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, but also to throwback to the past throughout the season with a related theme night, programming and all-arena giveaways that celebrate the jersey and its history.”

In addition, the neckline of this year’s jersey features an ode to captain Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year, 2005. The jersey reboot also features symmetrical striping and a custom unconventional player name and number font system with bold new colors – Capital Blue and Metallic Copper.