Capitals’ Carl Hagelin out indefinitely after surgery on chronic hip injury

Capitals forward Carl Hagelin underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday to address a lingering injury to his hip, the team announced. He’s out indefinitely as he heads into the final year of his contract with Washington.

Caps’ Hagelin out indefinitely following hip surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Capitals forward Carl Hagelin underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday to address a lingering injury to his hip, the team announced. He’s out indefinitely as he heads into the final year of his contract with Washington.

Hagelin, 34, joined the Capitals as a midseason addition during the 2018-19 campaign and established himself as a valuable player on the penalty kill. He then signed a four-year, $11 million deal with Washington the following summer and was a consistent presence on its fourth line alongside center Nic Dowd and winger Garnet Hathaway.

His career was derailed in March when he took a stick to the face in practice and suffered a significant eye injury. The injury forced him to undergo multiple surgeries, ending his season and threatening his long-term vision. Though he returned to ice for optional skates ahead of Capitals’ training camp, Hagelin never participated in a full practice due to the hip injury.

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2007 Draft, Hagelin has played 11 seasons in the NHL for the Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Capitals. He’s earned down-ballot Selke Award votes for the top defensive forward in three separate seasons and scored 110 goals with 186 hits in 713 games.

Washington placed Hagelin on the injured non-roster list Monday. The team begins its 2022-23 campaign against the Boston Bruins at home Wednesday.