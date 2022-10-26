RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson both on ice Wednesday prior to Capitals practice

J.J. Regan

October 26, 2022, 10:11 AM

Some familiar faces were on the ice at Medstar Capitals Iceplex Wednesday as both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated prior to the team’s practice. Injuries have kept both players out of the lineup this season, but Wednesday could be a sign that both players are progressing well in their recovery.

Backstrom underwent resurfacing surgery in the offseason to fix a nagging issue with his hip. Wilson, meanwhile, is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered during the team’s playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

While both players getting some time on the ice is a step in the right direction, this should not be taken as a sign that the return of either player is imminent.

Per a team spokesperson, neither player is ready to resume skating with the team as they continue working through what were serious injuries. This is the first time on the ice for both players since their respective surgeries and is just a part of their rehab as they work their way back. Both players still have a long way to go.

Still, while their appearance on the ice Wednesday may not be a major step towards a return, it is still a step in the right direction.

