RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals trade for winger…

Capitals trade for winger Connor Brown from Senators

Andrew Gillis

July 13, 2022, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Capitals trade for winger Connor Brown from Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Less than an hour after the general manager Brian MacLellan said the team was looking at the forward market to see if there was a fit, the Capitals added one. 

Connor Brown was traded from the Senators to the Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick, as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, as the Capitals added a top-nine winger that can play up and down the lineup. 

With Tom Wilson out until at least very late November, the Capitals needed another right-handed shot in their forward ranks that could play on the first, second or third lines.

Brown, who has played seven NHL seasons for the Leafs and Senators, scored 10 goals with 29 assists in 64 games played last season. He’s posted a career-best 21 goals, which he did in the 2020-21 season with Ottawa. 

Brown carries a $3.6 million cap hit into the 22-23 season and is entering the final year of his deal.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up