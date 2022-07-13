The Capitals have re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal, the team announced late Wednesday.

Capitals re-sign Marcus Johansson to one-year, $1.1 million deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Johansson played 18 games for the Capitals last season and scored three goals with three assists. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season in a deal that sent forward Daniel Sprong to the Kraken.

Johansson, 31, figures to find his way into the middle six as did a season ago. The team acquired Connor Brown in a trade with the Senators earlier in the day, as they’ve accumulated wingers in the expected absence of Tom Wilson.

The 2009 first-round choice of the Capitals, Johansson spent his first seven NHL seasons in Washington before being dealt to New Jersey in July 2017. He has since bounced around and spent time with the Devils, Bruins, Sabres, Wild and Kraken before landing back in a Capitals sweater.

With Wilson (ACL), Carl Hagelin (eye) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) out with long-term injuries, the Capitals needed forwards that can play in the lineup on opening night in October.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals made a big free agency splash and signed goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year deal with an annual average value of $5.25 million.