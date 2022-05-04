LISTEN: Highlights from Capitals’ stunning Game 1 win in Florida

The Capitals overcame a 2-1 third-period deficit with three unanswered goals and stunned the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Florida was 39-0-1 during the regular season when leading at the second intermission. The Capitals rallied, though, with a game-tying goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov, the eventual game-winning goal from T.J. Oshie, and an empty-net goal from Lars Eller.
Hear the third-period highlights below from a memorable Capitals comeback. Radio calls are courtesy the Capitals Radio Network (John Walton and Ken Sabourin)
Catch every Capitals playoff game on 1500AM and be sure to download and subscribe to the Caps This Morning Podcast for more news and analysis