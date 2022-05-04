RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
LISTEN: Highlights from Capitals’ stunning Game 1 win in Florida

Ben Raby | braby@federalnewsnetwork.com

May 4, 2022, 12:03 PM

The Capitals overcame a 2-1 third-period deficit with three unanswered goals and stunned the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Florida was 39-0-1 during the regular season when leading at the second intermission. The Capitals rallied, though, with a game-tying goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov, the eventual game-winning goal from T.J. Oshie, and an empty-net goal from Lars Eller.

Hear the third-period highlights below from a memorable Capitals comeback. Radio calls are courtesy the Capitals Radio Network (John Walton and Ken Sabourin)

download audio
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets game-tying goal
download audio
T.J. Oshie gives Capitals 3-2 lead
download audio
Lars Eller seals Capitals win with empty-net goal
download audio
Final call: Capitals rally to beat the Panthers in Game 1

Catch every Capitals playoff game on 1500AM and be sure to download and subscribe to the Caps This Morning Podcast for more news and analysis

 

 

ben raby

