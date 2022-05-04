LISTEN: Highlights from Capitals’ stunning Game 1 win in Florida

The Capitals overcame a 2-1 third-period deficit with three unanswered goals and stunned the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 1…

The Capitals overcame a 2-1 third-period deficit with three unanswered goals and stunned the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Florida was 39-0-1 during the regular season when leading at the second intermission. The Capitals rallied, though, with a game-tying goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov, the eventual game-winning goal from T.J. Oshie, and an empty-net goal from Lars Eller.

Hear the third-period highlights below from a memorable Capitals comeback. Radio calls are courtesy the Capitals Radio Network (John Walton and Ken Sabourin)

Evgeny Kuznetsov nets game-tying goal

T.J. Oshie gives Capitals 3-2 lead

Lars Eller seals Capitals win with empty-net goal

Final call: Capitals rally to beat the Panthers in Game 1

