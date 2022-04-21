Capitals’ Ovechkin ties NHL record for most 50-goal seasons

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores his 50th goal of the season; tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history with nine.

Alex Ovechkin cannot stop scoring.

The Washington Capitals star scored his 50th goal of the season in the 3rd period against the Las Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in his career.

Watch the goal below and listen to the radio call here.

His goal also tied the game for the Capitals. However, Washington would fall to Las Vegas 4-3 in overtime.

It was Ovechkin’s 780th career goal, putting him a notice closer to catch Gretzky’s goal record of 894.

Earlier in the game, Ovechkin became the owner of the single-season record for goals by a player 36 or older when he scored in the first period to give the Caps a 2-1 lead.