RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals' Ovechkin ties NHL…

Capitals’ Ovechkin ties NHL record for most 50-goal seasons

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

April 21, 2022, 12:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alex Ovechkin cannot stop scoring.

The Washington Capitals star scored his 50th goal of the season in the 3rd period against the Las Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in his career.

Watch the goal below and listen to the radio call here.

His goal also tied the game for the Capitals. However, Washington would fall to Las Vegas 4-3 in overtime.

It was Ovechkin’s 780th career goal, putting him a notice closer to catch Gretzky’s goal record of 894.

Earlier in the game, Ovechkin became the owner of the single-season record for goals by a player 36 or older when he scored in the first period to give the Caps a 2-1 lead.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

Intel community weighs role of open source intelligence amid Ukraine conflict

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up