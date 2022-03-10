McDavid’s OT goal leads Oilers past Capitals 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers an important victory in the Western…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers an important victory in the Western Conference playoff race, 4-3 over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

McDavid scored on a 2-on-1 with Leon Draisaitl 3:27 into the 3-on-3 OT. He also assisted on Kailer Yamomoto’s goal to help snap the Oilers’ losing streak at three.

Journeyman Brad Malone had a goal and an assist for his first NHL points in more than six years. Malone picked up his first assist since Feb. 28, 2016, when he assisted on Cody Ceci’s goal in the second period. When he scored to put Edmonton ahead midway through the third period, it was the 32-year-old’s first goal since Dec. 3, 2015.

The Oilers won for just the third time in nine games to move within one point of the final playoff spot in the West.

Despite a stellar 37-save performance by Ilya Samsonov and a goal and an assist from Nicklas Backstrom, Washington’s winning streak ended at three. T.J. Oshie scored twice, including the tying goal with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

Alex Ovechkin was kept off the board with the chance to pass Jaromir Jagr and move into third place on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin was booed by a small faction of fans in one of the biggest Ukrainian centers in North America.

CANUCKS 5, CANADIENS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and had three assists to lead Vancouver over Montreal.

Miller extended his points streak to 10 games, getting 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists during that span.

Elias Pettersson and Brock Boese scored power-play goal, Travis Hamonic also scored and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal for Vancouver, which has won three straight and is 8-2-0 in its last 10. Thatcher Demko made 22 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and had an assist, and Rem Pitlick had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who lost for the second time in nine games. Lehkonen has six goals and two assists in his last five games. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.