Islanders play the Capitals on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 3:05 AM

New York Islanders (24-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (32-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Islanders take on Washington.

The Capitals are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 195 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 36.

The Islanders are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Washington won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 36 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 71 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has 34 points. Anders Lee has eight goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

