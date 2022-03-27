Hurricanes visit the Capitals after Jarvis’ 2-goal game

The Washington Capitals host Carolina after Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 7-2 victory over the Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (37-20-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Capitals are 14-5-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Hurricanes are 11-7-1 in division games. Carolina is 13th in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last meeting on March 18, Washington won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-25 in 61 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals and has 64 points. Teuvo Teravainen has five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

