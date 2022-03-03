CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Capitals to face Hurricanes at Carter-Finlay Stadium in 2023

Ben Raby | braby@federalnewsnetwork.com

March 3, 2022, 6:20 PM

The Washington Capitals are heading back outdoors.

The NHL announced Thursday that the Capitals will visit the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The league announced in early February that the Hurricanes would host their first outdoor game at NC State’s Carter-Finlay Stadium. The game will take place in February 2023.

While the Hurricanes will be playing outdoors for the first time, the Capitals will be taking part in their fourth outdoor game.

The Capitals are undefeated in their previous outdoor games.

Washington defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 at Heinz Field in 2011. In 2015, the Capitals hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationals Park and secured a 3-2 victory over their visitors.

And in 2018, the Caps secured a convincing 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs when they were the home team at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

