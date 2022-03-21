RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Capitals bolster forward depth by adding Johan Larsson in trade with Coyotes

J.J. Regan

March 21, 2022, 2:35 PM

The Capitals acquired forward Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick. As part of the deal, Arizona will retain 50% of Larsson’s contract.

Larsson is coming off sports hernia surgery that has kept him out for 19 games, but he is expected to return to action soon and will be ready for the playoffs. He is on the final year of a two-year contract that carries a cap hit of $1.4 million.

The 29-year-old Larsson is a veteran winger with six goals and nine assists in 29 games this season. He is a defensive forward who fits a fourth-line role in Washington.

The loss of Carl Hagelin to a serious eye injury has left a hole on Washington’s otherwise dependable fourth line. Prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has been filling in there, but Johansson now seems likely to take that role over once he is able to return to the lineup.

Larsson is the second move on trade deadline day for the Capitals who also added Marcus Johansson. That means the Caps have added two forwards to their playoff lineup for a third-round pick, a fourth, a sixth and Daniel Sprong.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Monday.

