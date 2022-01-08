Zach Fucale sets NHL record for longest streak without allowing a goal

Zach Fucale got the start for the Washington Capitals on the back end of their back-to-back Saturday and the 26-year-old is making some history in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild.

Fucale sets NHL record for longest streak without allowing a goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the first period, Fucale set a new Capitals record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their tenure with the franchise, beating Cristobal Huet’s mark of 80:36 in 2008.

Then in the second period, he set an NHL record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their career, beating Matt Hackett’s mark of 102:48, which was set in 2011 with the Wild.

It’s been a season of records for Fucale, who became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his debut on Nov. 11.