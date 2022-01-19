NHL announces updated Capitals schedule for the rest of 2021-22 season

With NHL players no longer participating in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Capitals have had five games shifted to the month of February and another rescheduled in April after the league announced its updated schedule on Wednesday.

NHL announces updated Capitals schedule for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington had four games canceled in December and January due to COVID-19 outbreaks (at Philadelphia, at New York Islanders, at Montreal Canadiens, vs. Ottawa Senators). The NHL has also moved two games forward from its crowded April schedule.

NHL players were originally permitted to compete in in Beijing. But in the wake of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the league announced back in December that players would not go to the Olympics after reaching an agreement with the NHL Players’ Association.

With the original Feb. 3-23 Olympic break no longer necessary, the NHL season schedule will now continue throughout the month.

Here is the full Capitals’ slate after the rescheduled games were announced:

Tues., Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (moved from April 28)

Thurs., Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.: at Montreal Canadiens (rescheduled from Jan. 4 postponement)

Sun., Feb. 13 at 12:30 p.m.: vs. Ottawa Senators (rescheduled from Dec. 27 postponement)

Tues., Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.: at Nashville Predators (moved up from April 2)

Thurs., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.: at Philadelphia Flyers (rescheduled from Dec. 21 postponement)

Thurs., April 28 at 7 p.m.: at New York Islanders (rescheduled from Dec. 23 postponement)