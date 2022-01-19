Dmitry Orlov gets 2-game suspension for kneeing Jets Nikolaj Ehlers

Dmitry Orlov was given a two-game suspension by the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers in Tuesday's game.

Dmitry Orlov was given a two-game suspension by the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers in Tuesday’s game. The hit occurred in the third period and Ehlers left the game as a result.

There was no initial penalty on the play.

“It is important to note that while Ehlers is attempting to move around Orlov on this play, this is not a case where an exceptionally sharp or sudden movement by a player receiving a hit turns a potential full-body check into leg-on-leg contact,” the video says. “The two players are moving slowly enough that Orlov has time to recognize that Ehlers is changing position and he responds to this by thrusting his arms and knee out wider at attempt to get a piece of Ehlers.”

This is the second suspension of Orlov’s career, the first coming back in 2014.

The suspension leaves the Caps very shorthanded defensively with John Carlson also out on COVID protocol. Washington will be without both players on Thursday against the Boston Bruins. Justin Schultz played on the top pair with Martin Fehervary on Tuesday and Dennis Cholowski came into the lineup on the third pair. Either Michal Kempny and Matt Irwin will now likely come in as well with Orlov out.