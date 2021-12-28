CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Capitals-Canadiens game postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

NBC Sports Washington Staff

December 28, 2021, 3:45 PM

The Capitals’ visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens in the New Year has been postponed. On Tuesday, the NHL announced that the Jan. 4 matchup will be one of nine games rescheduled for a later date due to Canada’s attendance restrictions.

The matchup is the fourth game to be postponed for a Capitals team that hasn’t taken the ice since its Dec. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Since then, the Capitals have seen their Dec. 21 matchup against the Flyers postponed due to COVID-related issues. Their Dec. 23 game against the New York Islanders was postponed when the NHL and NHLPA agreed to pause the season early for the holiday break. Lastly, Monday’s game vs. the Ottawa Senators was postponed when the NHL announced the regular season schedule would resume on Dec. 28.

No makeup dates have been announced for the postponed games. The Capitals’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against the Nashville Predators.

