Capitals and The Wharf announce winter-themed programming

The Capitals unveiled on Tuesday a new team-themed setting at The Wharf that fans around Washington D.C. can gather around to enjoy as Alex Ovechkin and Co. enter the heart of the regular-season schedule.

Capitals and The Wharf announce winter programming originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals unveiled on Tuesday a new team-themed setting at The Wharf that fans around Washington D.C. can gather around to enjoy as Alex Ovechkin and Co. enter the heart of the regular-season schedule.

Open now is a new Capitals-centric “Camp Wharf” campfire with a wood-burning fire every Friday through Sunday during the winter season. It’s the perfect place for some Capitals-themed s’mores, which include the mouth-watering combination of some hot apple cider and a peppermint patty ‘puck’ sandwiched in a graham cracker with a giant marshmallow. It doesn’t get too much better than that.

Capitals at The Wharf is officially BACK! We’re teaming up again this year with @TheWharfDC for The Capitals Campfire and a themed out Wharf Ice Rink on Transit Pier! 🔥☃️⛸️ All the info: https://t.co/Mi48F8rEPQ pic.twitter.com/PF1GU2vxbK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 6, 2021

Camp Wharf’s hours are Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday from 3-11 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m.

Additionally, fans can enjoy two parties at the rink featuring giveaways, a DJ, and Caps-themed beverages. The dates for the Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Party are Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.