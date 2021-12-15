CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington Capitals » Capital F Backstrom nearing…

Capital F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury.

Backstrom skated again Wednesday morning ahead of Washington’s game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette said the veteran center was going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good.

Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.

“You’re talking about our leading scorer last year, somebody who’s been a mainstay offensively for this organization for a long time,” Laviolette said. “So when you add a player back into the lineup that is skilled like he is and who can make plays like he (can), it’s a benefit.”

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd also are expected to play against the Blackhawks. Dowd and van Riemsdyk are coming out of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

“Those two guys, you know, we’re hoping,” Laviolette said.

Laviolette said forward Garnet Hathaway remains in the protocol.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up