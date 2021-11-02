Alex Ovechkin named NHL’s First Star of the Month after a nine-goal October

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for October 2021, the league announced Tuesday.

It’s easy to see why Ovechkin’s autumn tear earned him that recognition. He led the NHL in goals with nine over Washington’s eight games during the month, during which the Capitals never lost a contest in regulation.

Ovechkin also tied his season-opening point streak record with a tally in all of Washington’s eight games. The last time he accomplished that feat was in his rookie year in 2005-06 when he put up six goals and four assists over eight games.

The Capitals enjoyed the spoils of Ovechkin’s work as they climbed up the Metropolitan Division rankings to third, which is where they are currently tied with the New York Rangers at 13 points apiece.

Ovechkin’s Star of the Month designation is the twelfth he’s earned in his career and the first since January of 2020. During that month, the Great 8 tallied 13 goals (including two consecutive hat tricks), and two assists for a 15-point January.

Ovechkin continues to climb up the rankings of the league’s all-time top scorers. His passing of Marcel Dionne for sole possession of fifth-place on the goals counter earned him the recognition and respect from some of the league’s best players earlier in October. Up next is Brett Hull in fourth place two goals ahead of Ovechkin at 741 for his career.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will try to continue their hot start to the 2021-22 campaign with an away matchup with the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Catch all the action starting with Capitals Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.