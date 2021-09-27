Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?': A local hospital amid Delta | Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Capitals introduce new service dog in training ‘Biscuit’

Matt Weyrich

September 27, 2021, 8:41 PM

Capitals introduce new service dog in training 'Biscuit' - NBC Sports Washington

 

Three months after the Capitals’ former service dog in training Captain was placed with a disabled Marine veteran, the team has decided to help raise another.

Meet Biscuit, a nine-week-old male chocolate Labrador. Biscuit is set to spend the next 14-to-16 months with the Capitals. He’ll attend local events, hang with the team and live in their front office. The exposure to crowds and loud noises will help him develop into a calm and collected service dog to be matched with a military veteran through America’s Vet Dogs.

“Following Captain’s successful journey and placement with retired Marine Corps veteran Mark Gwathmey, the Capitals organization is excited to once again partner with America’s VetDogs to begin Biscuit’s journey as an integral part of Capitals Canine programming,” said Capitals vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. “America’s VetDogs has an incredible impact in the military and first-responder community, and we look forward to being a part of Biscuit’s formal training over the next season as he begins to learn how to best serve his future partner.”

After his time is up in Washington, Biscuit will head to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY for his formal service dog training. Captain finished his training in June and he was placed with Gwathmey, who suffered traumatic brain injury during his third tour in Iraq.

