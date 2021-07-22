Capitals’ 2021-22 schedule released, opens against NY Rangers in October

The NHL has released the 2021-21 regular season schedule for all 32 teams, and the Washington Capitals will enjoy a little home-cooking before Halloween to open the year.

The NHL released the upcoming 2021-22 regular season schedule for all 32 teams, and the Caps will play six of their first eight games at home. The announcement also confirms that each team will have a full 82-game schedule this upcoming season.

The regular season opener is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, against the New York Rangers. The home matchup will be televised on TNT as part of a doubleheader on the NHL’s new television partner, Turner Broadcasting.

Things we love to see: A full 82-game schedule with every opponent on the docket. 🗓 https://t.co/PlxeNmDwZu pic.twitter.com/PwTua2qYSz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 22, 2021

Other notable home dates include Saturday, Oct. 16, when they host defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, as well as Saturday, March 3, when expansion team Seattle Kraken visit D.C. for the first time.

Fans with long memories will look forward to rivals Pittsburgh’s first game in the District on Sunday, Nov. 14. Others will ready for the Capitals’ first matchup against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs this past spring — the Boston Bruins — on Monday, Jan. 10.

This winter will have a three-week break built into the schedule set in place for potential player involvement in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

See the whole schedule online on the Capitals’ website or download a copy here.