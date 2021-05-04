CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » T.J. Oshie announces death…

T.J. Oshie announces death of father Tim, ‘Coach Oshie’

Kevin Brown

May 4, 2021, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

T.J. Oshie announces death of father Tim, 'Coach Oshie' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals star T.J. Oshie announced on Tuesday his father, Tim, affectionately known as “Coach Oshie,” passed away this week.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad ‘Coach Oshie,'” Oshie wrote on Twitter. “Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh”

Coach Oshie was an inspiration to his son and Capitals fans alike due to his high praise from his son and his battle with Alzheimer’s. T.J.’s emotional postgame interview after the Caps won the 2018 Stanley Cup stands out as one of the most heartwarming moments. 

“My dad’s here in the crowd, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t remember a lot of stuff, but you bet your ass he’s gonna remember this one,” a joyous T.J. Oshie said in one of the great moments of that Stanley Cup run. 

T.J. Oshie missed out on the Capitals’ Monday night win against the Rangers in what was announced as “a personal family matter.” 

Download and subscribe to the Capitals Talk podcast

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up