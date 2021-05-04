Capitals star T.J. Oshie announced on Tuesday his father, Tim, affectionately known as "Coach Oshie," passed away this week.

T.J. Oshie announces death of father Tim, 'Coach Oshie' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals star T.J. Oshie announced on Tuesday his father, Tim, affectionately known as “Coach Oshie,” passed away this week.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad ‘Coach Oshie,'” Oshie wrote on Twitter. “Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh”

Coach Oshie was an inspiration to his son and Capitals fans alike due to his high praise from his son and his battle with Alzheimer’s. T.J.’s emotional postgame interview after the Caps won the 2018 Stanley Cup stands out as one of the most heartwarming moments.

“My dad’s here in the crowd, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t remember a lot of stuff, but you bet your ass he’s gonna remember this one,” a joyous T.J. Oshie said in one of the great moments of that Stanley Cup run.

T.J. Oshie missed out on the Capitals’ Monday night win against the Rangers in what was announced as “a personal family matter.”

Download and subscribe to the Capitals Talk podcast