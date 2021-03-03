CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals beat Bruins in…

Capitals beat Bruins in shootout in Chara’s Boston return

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored the only goal in the shootout and the Washington Capitals beat the Bruins 2-1 on Wednesday night in Zdeno Chara’s return to Boston.

Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves to help the Capitals improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

The 43-year-old Chara, the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club, signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Capitals in the offseason. He helped Boston win the 2011 Stanley Cup, and was a key part of its runner-up teams in 2013 and 2019.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and NHL-leading Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Edmonton.

John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.

Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.

The Maple Leafs outscored the Oilers 13-1 in the three games, winning 4-0 on Saturday night and 3-0 on Monday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up