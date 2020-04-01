This Date Capitals History – April 1

This Date in Capitals History (April 1): Mike Green joined elite company with his 30th goal of the year in a memorable 2008-09 campaign

With the NHL season on pause due to COVID-19, we’re digging into the archives for a look back at some great moments in Capitals history.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll present a series of ‘This Date in Capitals History’ features.

We continue with April 1.

April 1, 1980: Ryan Walter, Mike Gartner and Alan Hangsleben combined for three power-play goals in a 71-second span in the third period as the Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 in Landover.

April 1, 2006: Brent Johnson made 46 saves, including 16 in the third period, as the Capitals held off the Senators 1-0 in Ottawa. Dainius Zubrus scored the only goal of the game – a power-play tally with 53 seconds remaining in the second period.

April 1, 2009: Mike Green scored twice on the power play and added an assist as the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 5-3 at Verizon Center.

Green became the eighth defenseman in NHL history and the second Capitals blueliner to score 30 goals in a season (Kevin Hatcher scored 34 goals for Washington in 1992-93). Green finished the night with 18 power-play goals on the year, as he broke Scott Stevens’ single-season franchise record for most power-play tallies by a defenseman.

Green would lead all NHL defensemen in scoring during the 2008-09 season with 31 goals and 73 points in 68 games.

Jose Theodore made 24 saves in the win over the Islanders, as he joined Jim Carey and Olie Kolzig as the only goalies in franchise history to win 30 games in a season.