Alex Ovechkin joined another exclusive club Saturday, becoming the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 career goals.

The Washington Capitals captain reached the milestone with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle that beat New Jersey Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood. The goal tied the score early in the third period, but the Devils rallied to win 3-2.

Hear the call of Ovechkin’s latest milestone goal as described by John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals Radio Network.

Alexander Ovechkin scores 700th goal

Ovechkin, 34, became the second fastest player to hit the 700-goal plateau, doing so in the 1144th game of his NHL career. Only Wayne Gretzky (886 games) hit the mark in fewer games played.

Ovechkin joins Gretzky (894 goals), Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708) as the only players in league history with at least 700 goals. Only Howe and Ovechkin have scored at least 700 goals with one franchise.

Have a listen to the Ovechkin montage below which includes several calls of his milestone goals.

The montage is also sprinkled with congratulatory messages from several current and former teammates, head coaches and prominent figures from Ovechkin’s career and in NHL history.

The common theme? Many believe Ovechkin may just be warming up with an eye towards Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring mark a realistic target.

Among the voices heard in the montage: John Carlson, Braden Holtby, T.J. Oshie, Jakub Vrana, Bruce Boudreau, Barry Trotz, Alan May, Peter Bondra, Joe Beninati, Brett Connolly, Mike Green, Justin Williams, Phil Esposito, Jeff Halpern, Olie Kolzig

