LISTEN: NHL personalities congratulate Ovechkin on 700 goals

It’s been two days since Alex Ovechkin recorded his 700th career goal, but the congratulatory messages continue to pour in.

“Alex, congratulations on 700,” former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said in a recorded message on the Capitals Radio Network. “You are the greatest goal-scorer of all time.”

Trotz also said that he believes Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring record “is in serious danger.” Gretzky scored 894 goals across 20 NHL seasons.

Others to congratulate Ovechkin in a produced piece on the Capitals Radio Network included former Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau, former teammates Olie Kolzig, Peter Bondra, Karl Alzner, Brett Connolly, Mike Green, Jeff Halpern and Justin Williams as well as Hall-of-Famer Phil Esposito.

“I love watching you score,” Esposito said. “You enjoy it so much. Good luck to you in the future. 700? Go for 800!”

On Saturday, Ovechkin became just the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal club. The 34-year-old became the second youngest and the second fastest player to hit the 700-goal plateau, doing so in the 1144th game of his NHL career. Only Gretzky (886 games) hit the mark in fewer games played.

Current teammates John Carlson, Braden Holtby, T.J. Oshie, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson were also among those passing on their well wishes to Ovechkin.

The celebrations will continue Tuesday at Capital One Arena when the Capitals will host a pregame ceremony celebrating Ovechkin’s latest milestone ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.