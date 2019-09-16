Northern Virginia native to make Capitals debut

Joe Snively, who grew up in Herndon and played youth hockey in Northern Virginia, is expected to make his NHL preseason debut Monday when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Joe Snively, who grew up in Herndon, Virginia, and played youth hockey in Northern Virginia, is expected to make his NHL preseason debut Monday when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Snively, 23, played for the Reston Raiders before joining the Little Capitals development program in Arlington. In 2009, he was part of the Little Capitals youth team that represented the region at the prestigious International Pee Wee Tournament in Quebec City.

A decade later, Snively is realizing a childhood dream as an NHL prospect with an opportunity to skate for his hometown team.

“It will be a great experience,” he said earlier this month, of a potential preseason debut. “That’s the goal for all of us [prospects] — to get into an NHL preseason game and go from there. That would be a pretty cool experience and to play in front of my parents.”

Snively’s parents, who work as eye doctors in Vienna, are Capitals season ticket holders and will be in attendance Monday.

Snively signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals last spring and showed himself well with two goals and seven points in nine games during a late-season cameo appearance with the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Snively turned professional after a four-year stint at Yale University, where he finished his collegiate career with 58 goals and 139 points in 129 games.

