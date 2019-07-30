Ovechkin cereal coming to a Giant near you

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin's next milestone? Gracing the cover of a cereal box.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin’s next milestone? Gracing the cover of a cereal box.

“Naturally flavored honey nut” Ovi O’s will be coming to Giant Food grocery stores, according to a Monday report by Caps blog Russian Machine Never Breaks.

The outlet says an image of the cereal box was leaked and shared on a public Facebook group called “True Capitals Fan Zone” before being deleted.

The image shows the Ovi O’s box with the Capitals’ Weagle logo, a print of Ovechkin’s autograph and the captain himself with his signature gap-tooth smile.

“RMNB confirmed the product will land in Giant Food stores closer to hockey season and more news and details will come at a later date,” the blog wrote.

Giant Food confirmed with WTOP in an email Tuesday evening, saying the cereal “is coming exclusively to Giant stores closer to hockey season. Unfortunately, at this time, there are no additional details.”

