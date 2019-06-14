Capitals trade defenseman Matt Niskanen for Flyers’ Radko Gudas

The Washington Capitals have traded out defenseman Matt Niskanen for Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas.

“We would like to thank Matt for all of his contributions to our organization for the past five seasons,” said Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager for the Washington Capitals.

“Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

MacLellan said the deal provides the team with financial flexibility. This sheds $3.405 million total for this season with the Capitals in need of re-signing a few key players.

Philadelphia is retaining 30 percent of Gudas’ salary in the final year of his contract. Gudas counts $3.35 million against the salary cap. Washington will be responsible for $2.35 million.

The 29-year-old Gudas ranked first among Flyers defensemen and second overall on the team, according to NHL.com.

The 32-year-old Niskanen gives the Flyers an offensive-minded, right-shot defenseman who can also help on the power play. He had 25 points in 80 games last season and is signed through 2020-21 at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

It’s the first significant move of the NHL offseason after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

