Metro to stay open until Caps Game 7 ends

As Game 7 between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes heads into its second overtime, here's some good news for Caps fans: Metro will stay open until the very end.

As Game 7 between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes heads into its second overtime, here’s some good news for Caps fans: Metro will stay open until the very end.

To our @capitals fans, we are prepared to stay open as late as necessary to get you home tonight! Gallery Place, Metro Center 11/F, & Judiciary Sq entrances will remain open for entry 20 minutes after the game ends. Please spread the word at @CapitalOneArena #wmata #ALLCAPS — Metro (@wmata) April 25, 2019

Gallery Place, Metro Center (11th and F street entrance) and Judiciary Square will be open for entry 20 minutes after the game ends.

Metro announced the extended hours just before the game headed into the first overtime just before 10:30 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.