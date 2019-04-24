202
Home » Washington Capitals » Metro to stay open…

Metro to stay open until Caps Game 7 ends

By Abigail Constantino April 24, 2019 11:03 pm 04/24/2019 11:03pm
Share

As Game 7 between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes heads into its second overtime, here’s some good news for Caps fans: Metro will stay open until the very end.

Gallery Place, Metro Center (11th and F street entrance) and Judiciary Square will be open for entry 20 minutes after the game ends.

Metro announced the extended hours just before the game headed into the first overtime just before 10:30 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
caps Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!