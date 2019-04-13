202
LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 2

By Ben Raby April 13, 2019 3:31 pm 04/13/2019 03:31pm
The Capitals are seeking a 2-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Brooks Orpik scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Capitals held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Washington leads the series 2-0.

Click below for highlights as heard on the Capitals Radio Network.

BROOKS ORPIK NETS OVERTIME GAME-WINNING GOAL

Download audio

TOM WILSON GIVES CAPITALS 3-2 LEAD

Download audio

T.J. OSHIE GIVES CAPITALS 2-0 LEAD

Download audio

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS 1-0 LEAD

Download audio

Topics:
alex ovechkin capitals hurricanes NHL News nicklas backstrom Sports stanley cup playoffs T.J. Oshie tom wilson Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
NFL News

