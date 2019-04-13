LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 2

Hear all the highlights from Game 2 between the Capitals and Hurricanes. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network
Brooks Orpik scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Capitals held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Washington leads the series 2-0.
Click below for highlights as heard on the Capitals Radio Network.
