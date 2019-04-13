LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 2

Hear all the highlights from Game 2 between the Capitals and Hurricanes. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network

Brooks Orpik scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Capitals held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Washington leads the series 2-0.

Click below for highlights as heard on the Capitals Radio Network.

BROOKS ORPIK NETS OVERTIME GAME-WINNING GOAL https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BROOKS-ORPIK-OT-GOAL.mp3 Download audio

TOM WILSON GIVES CAPITALS 3-2 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/TOM-WILSON-GIVES-CAPITALS-3-2-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

T.J. OSHIE GIVES CAPITALS 2-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/TJ-OSHIE-GIVES-CAPITALS-2-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/NICKLAS-BACKSTROM-GIVES-CAPS-1-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

