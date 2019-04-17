Game 4 Preview: Capitals have a chance to take 3-1 series lead

The Washington Capitals have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead and get revenge on the team that shut them out in Game Three Thursday night in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Capitals have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead and get revenge on the team that shut them out in Game Three Thursday night in Carolina against the Hurricanes. The game can be watched on NBC Sports Washington and streamed on the MyTeams App.

Carolina put their home ice advantage to good use Monday night with a 5-0 drubbing of the Capitals. But it came at a high cost.

The Hurricanes lost rookie winger Andrei Svechnikov to a concussion after he fought Alex Ovechkin in the opening period. Additionally, the Canes lost Micheal Ferland to an injury as well, and as of Wednesday’s practice, both were out of the lineup for Game 4. Todd Reirden defended Ovechkin’s decision to fight Svechnikov, as both were willing combatants.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are tinkering with their lineup to find more offense. Head coach Todd Reirden changed every line and defensive pairing at Wednesday’s practice, excluding his top two defensive pairs. Jonas Siegenthaler will take Christian Djoos’s spot on the third pairing with Brooks Orpik, a move Reirden made after playing Djoos under 10 minutes in each of the first three games.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.