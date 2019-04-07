202
Alex Ovechkin stands alone with 8th-career Rocket Richard Trophy

By Ben Raby April 7, 2019 1:05 am 04/07/2019 01:05am
With the conclusion of the NHL regular season Saturday, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin officially secured his eighth-career Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader.

Ovechkin is the first player in NHL history to lead the league in goal scoring as many as eight times.

“How he’s done it this year, he’s scored goals all different ways,” Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said late in the season. “We’re so fortunate to have this player in Washington and playing for the Capitals. He’s a generational talent.”

Ovechkin had 51 goals and 89 points in 81 games, leading the Capitals to a fourth-consecutive Metropolitan Division title. Ovechkin finished one goal clear of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who scored his 50th goal of the year in the regular-season finale.

“It’s a privilege to play with him,” said Capitals winger Tom Wilson. “It’s so cool to see what he does all the time. I’ve had a front row seat for six, seven years now. He’s a pretty special player. We enjoy having him around and watching him every night. We’re pretty lucky.”

Ovechkin, 33, is the oldest player to lead the league in goal scoring since a 33-year-old Phil Esposito led the NHL in goals in 1974-75.

Ovechkin was limited to 33 goals in 2016-17, including a career-low 16 goals at even-strength. Challenged by management after that season to produce more at five-on-five, Ovechkin responded. His 65 even-strength goals in the two seasons since are tops in the league over that span.

“He has the best shot ever,” said goaltender Braden Holtby. “It doesn’t come as a surprise to us. But I think the biggest thing with him is the last couple of years, he’s really focused on all areas of his game and still been able to put up goals. I think that’s a big reason why we’ve had success and why he’s had success. It’s pretty amazing to watch and see him shoot a puck. It’s like nothing else.”

