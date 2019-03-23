Preview: Caps face off against Philadelphia Flyers Sunday

The Washington Capitals are facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers in D.C. on Sunday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. The Capitals are recovering from a 2-1 loss against the Minnesota Wild.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Capitals are facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers in D.C. on Sunday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. The Capitals are recovering from a 1-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild, and the Philadelphia Flyers are playing the Islanders at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but beat the Blackhawks 3-1 on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Flyers play the Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

Flyers at Capitals

Sunday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m.

How to watch: Livestream, NBC Sports App

What to watch for:

The Flyers are on the cusp of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, NBC Sports Washington’s Brian McNally wrote following Friday’s loss. The Flyers will be bringing a similar, necessary effort to the ice, so the Capitals will — once again — need to be on their A-game to cop a W. If the Caps lose on Sunday, the Metropolitan Division standings may see a change. The Islanders have an extra game remaining, and the Caps will see the New Yorkers on the ice on April 6, the final game of the regular season. These last games of March are crucial for the Caps and Islanders alike when looking forward toward the postseason. Keep an eye out for chances for the Caps to bring the puck into the zone, as that was a weakness on Friday. Following Friday’s loss, NBC Sports Washington’s J.J. Reagan wrote, “Even when they did get it in, it usually was taken right back after one bad pass and sent in the other direction.”

Quote of the day:

“I think I’m a little bit more aggressive at the line and keeping guys out of the zone, and in-zone [Kempny is] a little more aggressive in terms of down below the goal line.,” John Carlson said in response to Kempny (possibly) being out for the remainder of the season. “We obviously know each other’s games and work off each other pretty well. He’s a big piece of this team and we’re gonna have to all step up.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last time these teams met:

The Capitals beat the Flyers 5-2 on March 14.

Stat to know:

48 — Number of goals Alex Ovechkin has scored this season. He leads the league in goals, followed by Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers with 43.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.